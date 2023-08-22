‘Ahsoka’ Is Here: How to Watch the New ‘Star Wars’ Series Online

“If we don’t stop Thrawn, everything will be in vain,” says Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the rebel Jedi who was previously Anakin Skywalker’s padawan in the new Mandalorian spinoff Star Wars: Ahsoka. Now streaming on Disney+, the latest series in the Star Wars saga arrives nearly two years since viewers saw Dawson in the second season of The Mandalorian. Ready to watch the premiere of Ahsoka? Here’s what you need to know about streaming the new Star Wars series online.

Is Ahsoka on Disney+?

Yes, Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+, and it’s currently the only place you can watch the new series online. If you don’t have Disney+ yet, there are a few ways you can sign up (and save some cash in the process).

How to Watch Ahsoka Online for Free

Unfortunately you have a better shot at going to a galaxy far, far away than getting a free trial through Disney+, as the streaming service doesn’t currently offer one. Your best bet to stream the first few episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka right now are exclusively with a Disney+ subscription, which starts at $7.99/month for Disney+ Basic. The ad-free Disney+ Premium plan, meantime, costs $10.99/month. Stream Ahsoka on Disney+

Better yet, you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ for only $12.99/month for the ad-supported package. It's still the best streaming service bundle on the planet right now, and the savings are out of this world when you compare how much you'd spend on each service individually. (No really, you're saving about 49% with the bundle plan.) Get the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+

Verizon customers used to be able to get a Disney+ on Us promo with up to six months of the streaming service with eligible Unlimited plans. That promotion appears to have ended, though it looks like Verizon customers can now get the Disney+ Bundle (with Hulu and ESPN+) if you add it as a myPlan perk starting at $10/month. Get the Disney+ Bundle with Verizon

Ahsoka Release Date, Number of Episodes, Cast

Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ with its first two episodes on Aug. 22, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The season includes eight total episodes.

Written by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Hera Syndulla. According to previous reporting by The Hollywood Reporter, Hayden Christensen, who previously played Anakin Skywalker, will join Ahsoka during the season, though it hasn’t been revealed how much he’ll play a part in the show.

