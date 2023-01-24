If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s Oscar nominees have just been announced, which means we’re scrambling to watch all the noimnees before the big night.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the pack this year with 11 nods, including nominations for Best Picture and four of its stars: Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan. Following closely behind are Elvis and The Fabelmans, which will contend with Everything Everywhere for Best Picture alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

This year’s music nominations also see some familiar names. Rihanna, Tems, and Ludwig Göransson are nominated for their track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Lady Gaga and Bloodpop earned a nod for Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold My Hand.”

If you didn’t get a chance to watch any of the 2023 Oscar nominees — or you need a re-watch before the ceremony — read on. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Oscar nominees online and in theaters.

How to Watch 2023 Oscar Nominees Online

Wondering how to watch the 2023 Oscar nominees and nominees online? You’re in luck. Most are available to stream on services like HBO Max, Disney+, and Netflix, and others are available to rent on platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Read on to find out where to stream the 2023 Oscar nominees. Watch the Oscar-nominated films through a streaming device (like the 4K-ready Roku Express 4K+), which lets you cast the films from a streaming app onto your TV.

How to Watch 2023 Oscar Best Picture Nominees Online

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stream on Netflix.

Avatar: The Way of Water — Currently only in theaters. Buy tickets at Fandango.com.

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stream on HBO Max.

Elvis — Stream on HBO Max.

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Stream for free on Showtime or Paramount+, or purchase to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

The Fabelmans — Purchase to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

Tár — Rent to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99 (streaming on Peacock Jan. 27).

Top Gun: Maverick — Stream on Paramount+, or rent to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Triangle of Sadness — Rent to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Women Talking — Currently only in theaters. Buy tickets at Fandango.com.

How to Watch Best Actress Nominees Online

Blonde (Ana de Armas) — Stream on Netflix.

Tár (Cate Blanchett) — Rent to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99 (streaming on Peacock Jan. 27).

To Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) — Rent to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $6.99.

The Fabelmans (Michelle Williams) — Purchase to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Michelle Yeoh) — Stream for free on Showtime or Paramount+, or purchase to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

How to Watch Best Actor Nominees Online

Elvis (Austin Butler) — Stream on HBO Max.

The Banshees of Inisherin (Colin Farrell) — Stream on HBO Max.

The Whale (Brendan Fraser) — Currently only in theaters. Buy tickets at Fandango.com.

Living (Bill Nighy) — Currently only in theaters. Buy tickets at Fandango.com.

Aftersun (Paul Mescal) — Rent to watch on Vudu or Prime Video for $5.99.

How to Watch 2023 Oscar Animated Film Nominees Online

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Stream on Netflix.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On — Rent to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $5.99.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — Rent to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $24.99.

The Sea Beast — Stream on Netflix.

Turning Red — Stream on Disney+ or buy to watch on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99.

How to Watch 2023 Oscar Documentary Film Nominees Online

All That Breathes — Currently unavailable online or in theaters.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Currently unavailable online or in theaters.

Fire of Love — Stream on Disney+.

A House Made of Splinters — Currently unavailable online or in theaters.

Navalny — Stream on HBO Max.

How to Stream to 2022 Oscar Best Original Song Nominees

“Applause” — Diane Warren for Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” — Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” — Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for Everything Everywhere All at Once

The 2023 Academy Awards air Sunday, March 12 on ABC. Stream the show and watch the Oscars online with fuboTV.