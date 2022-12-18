How to Watch ‘1923’ Online: Where to Stream the New ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is growing once again — this time in the form of 1923, a new prequel series with major star power.

The new Yellowstone entry follows Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife, Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) as they struggle to make it in the West amid the fallout of World War I, Prohibition, the looming Great Depression (which started early in Montana).

If you’re looking to watch the new highly-anticipated series, read on. Below is everything you need to know about 1923, including where to watch 1923 online, when it comes out, and how to catch up on all the other Yellowstone shows.

How to Watch 1923 Online: Streaming Details

1923 will be streaming on Paramount+ and airing on cable through Paramount Network. If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to get a subscription to Paramount+ if you want to watch 1923 online when it comes out.

Paramount+ normally costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 a year for the ad-supported “Essential” tier, and $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year for the ad-free “Premium” tier. Right now, however, Paramount+ is offering an incredible holiday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. This brings the price of an Essential subscription down to just $24.99 a year (or about $2 a month) and the price of a Premium subscription down to just $49.99 a year. Head here for full details on the deal.

Even without the current deal, Paramount+ offers plenty of bang for your buck with live and on-demand content. Besides 1923, you'll be able to watch every episode of 1883 — another much-loved Yellowstone prequel series starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliot — as well as hit shows and movies like Yellowjackets, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Interstellar (Top Gun: Maverick is also set to land on Paramount+ later this month). Paramount+ also boasts sports live streams, including NFL, SEC, and Champions League games.

How to Watch 1923 Online for Free

Looking to watch 1923 online for free? You’re in luck: Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers, so you can wait until every episode of 1923 comes out and then sign up for the free trial to binge-watch 1923 online for free.

Alternatively, you can sign up for Paramount+ through Amazon, which also offers a seven-day free trial that you can use to stream 1923 for free online (once episodes have been released).

When Does 1923 Air? Release Date, Time

1923 premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18 (the same day that Yellowstone Season 5 comes to a close). The first episode airs on Paramount Network on the same day at 9:10 p.m. ET/PT.

1923 Cast, Trailer, Premise

Like 1883, 1923 is a Yellowstone prequel story following the Dutton family's struggles to build and retain their Montana ranch. Per a press release, "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

As with the other Yellowstone shows, 1932 brings a star-studded cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. In terms of Dutton family history, Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw in 1883.

The cast also includes Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, Robert Patrick, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

How to Watch All Yellowstone Shows Online

1923 marks the third entry in the Yellowstone universe, following the original series and 1883. Here’s a brief guide on how to watch every Yellowstone show ahead of 1923’s release.

Stream Yellowstone on Peacock

If you’re looking to watch Yellowstone online, you’ll want a subscription to Peacock, where Seasons 1-4 are all available to stream. Season 5, however, is currently airing on Paramount Network (and is not available on Peacock or Paramount+), so you’ll need a subscription to a live TV streaming service like Philo or Sling to watch Yellowstone Season 5. Alternatively, you can stream Yellowstone Season 5 by purchasing individual episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

Stream 1883 on Paramount+

1883 is available to stream on Paramount+. Sign up for a seven-day free trial here to watch 1883 online for free, and be sure to take advantage of Paramount+’s 50% off deal if you want to keep service after the free trial.

