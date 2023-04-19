Law & Order‘s tales of New York City Police Department detectives investigating heinous crimes has spanned six spinoffs, 33 years, and is still going strong. The original series ended its 12-season run in May 2010 (and was revived in 2022), but Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (or simply SVU) has remained the most successful follow-up, due in part to the chemistry between Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler.

After leaving in 2011, Meloni returned to the role in 2021 with the premiere of the Stabler-centric Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The cast is soon set to lose another fan-favorite star, Kelli Giddish as Rollins who departed after the midseason finale of SVU Season 24.

Hargitay had wrote on Instagram in December after Rollins’ exit, “I’ve loved watching your achingly beautiful performances. I’ve loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude, and my love forever. xo M.”

But good news for L&O fans — Giddish will be back to play Rollins on Episode 21 of Organized Crime, airing May 11 at 10 PM EST / 7 PM PST on NBC. Rollins will also return for the season finales of SVU and Organized Crime, so you may want to know how to watch Law & Order for free online to catch her final chapters on the show. Beyond that, all three Law & Order shows currently in the franchise have been renewed for the 2023-2024 television season. Read below to find out how to stream Law & Order, Organized Crime and SVU at no cost, and catch up on all the episodes online.

When Does Law & Order Air?

Law & Order currently airs Thursdays at 8 PM EST on NBC. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 PM EST on NBC, and if you’re looking to watch its sister series, Law & Order: Organized Crime also airs Thursdays at 10 PM EST on NBC.

The season finales of SVU and Organized Crime are both set to air on Thursday, May 18 at 9 PM EST and 10 PM EST, respectively. Editor’s picks

How to Watch Law & Order Online

Want to know how to stream Law & Order online? Law & Order airs on NBC, which you can stream with a live TV service like Hulu+ With Fubo TV and Sling TV.

Hulu + Live TV and Fubo TV both cost $69.99 per month, while Sling TV costs $40 per month. You can also stream every episode of Law & Order on Hulu, which costs $7.99/month for their ad-supported plan and $14.99/month for their ad-free plan, with new episodes uploaded the day after they air.

If you’re a diehard fan and looking for where to watch every episode of Law & Order online, or want to watch episodes of the no longer airing Law & Order: Criminal Intent, NBC’s own streamer Peacock is the best place online to find every Law & Order show and season.

A Peacock subscription costs just $4.99 a month, wile Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month, gives you everything the regular subscription offers but without all the ads.

How to Stream Law & Order Online Free

Is it possible to watch Law & Order online for free? The answer: yes, if you take advantage of these free trials and tips to stream Law & Order free, whether you’re watching live or binge-watching past seasons online.

Watch Law & Order Free With Fubo TV

One watch Law & Order online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial for new users. Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels plus live TV, and after your free trial subscriptions start at just $69.99/month. Each subscription lets you watch on up to three different screens or devices at once, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to re-watch Law & Order episodes.

Buy fuboTV Free Trial

Watch Law & Order Free With Hulu

One of the easiest ways to Law & Order online for free, and catch up on older episodes, is with Hulu. Hulu uploads new episodes of Law & Order the day after they air, you can catch up Friday morning after the show. The streamer offers more than 1,650 shows and 2,500 movies including Law & Order.

After your free trial ends, Hulu’s ad-supported plan starts at just $7.99/month, and gets you instant access to watch movies online and stream episodes demand after they air, with interstitial ads. The Hulu (Ad-Free) plan, however, is $14.99/month and lets you watch all of Hulu’s content online without commercials. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so you can stream Law & Order for free.

Buy Hulu Free Trial