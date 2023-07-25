With Theaters Sold Out For Days, Here’s How to Score Tickets to See The ‘Barbie’ Movie Online

Are you ready to feel the Kenergy? Greta Gerwig’s plastic, pink-toned Barbie movie made $162 million in its first weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. While the nostalgic enthusiasm and internet memes certainly fueled the hype, a combination of rave reviews, an endless parade of “#Barbiecore” brand collabs, and a culture of “Barbenheimer” double features keeps it growing at the box office. We can’t say we’re surprised then, that Oppenheimer supposedly got a boost in the box office during their opening weekend thanks to Barbie-viewing hopefuls facing sold-out theaters.

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and the story follows the titular doll as she embarks on a “journey of self-discovery” after gaining some disturbing thoughts, traveling to the real world from the utopian-like Barbie Land. The all-star cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell, as well as a slew of other background “Barbies” and “Kens”.

If you’ve got your pink outfit all picked out but you’re coming up with nothing on the ticket front, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where you can find tickets to Barbie online (as well as where it will come to streaming).

How to Get Tickets to Barbie in Theaters

Though the Barbie movie had its theatrical release on July 21, and fans of the doll can still check out the movie in all its glittery glory on the big screen. The film is still playing in theaters at press time, and you can find and reserve tickets to see Barbie online. Check local showtimes online to see if Barbie is playing in a theater near you, but to beat the crowds, consider buying your tickets at least a week ahead of time on sites like Fandango.

Weekends and evenings will have a packed house, but you may be able to snag a seat to Barbie (and Oppenheimer, for that matter) by going in the afternoon to a matinee screening. Try to find out if your local movie theater offers any special discounts on a specific day, or book your Barbie tickets online for an off-peak, mid-week showing.

Can You Stream the Barbie Movie Online?

Right now, you won’t be able to watch Barbie online — you’ll have to go to your local theater. Although Warner Bros. has yet to announce a digital release date for Barbie, it should be available to stream in the near future.

Given that it’s a Warner Bros. film, Barbie should eventually be released on Max (rather than Netflix or Disney+). Based on the release of Warner’s last two movies to hit Max (Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods) both were added to the steamer 63 days and 67 days, respectively, after their theatrical debuts. Which means that we predict Barbie could hit Max as early as late September.

How to Watch Barbie On Prime Video

Just because Warner Bros. hasn’t announced a digital release date for Barbie, doesn’t mean you can’t pre-order the movie online now. Barbie is available for pre-order on Prime Video for $24.99, which means after you make your purchase, you’ll be able to watch Barbie online as soon as it drops.

How to Watch Barbie On Max

If you want to watch Barbie when it comes to streaming, your best bet is to watch the film online through Max (we don't anticipate it'll be available anywhere else). To stream Barbie when it premiere onlines, you'll need a Max subscription. Get a Max subscription HERE.

Want to start streaming the Barbie movie on Max? The streaming service offers two different plans: Max With Ads ($9.99 per month) and Max Ads-free ($14.99 per month).

Both plans get you instant access to watch Barbie whenever it hits the streamer, and the ability to watch Max's other Max Originals series on-demand as many times as you want.

How to Watch Barbie for Free on Max

Max doesn’t offer any free streaming right now, but if you want to watch Barbie online free, there are a few bundle options that include the streaming service, including a Max 7-day free trial for Prime members. Get a Max 7-day free trial HERE.

Another way to get Max free: Cricket Wireless has a promotion that gets you Max (with Ads) at no extra charge with its $60 unlimited plan. That plan will let you watch Barbie for free online when it drops on Max.