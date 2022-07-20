A Fight for Succession Commences in ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer

The dragons, drama, and dynasties are back on HBO, thanks to House of the Dragon — a prequel to fan-favorite Game of Thrones, set to premiere on Aug. 21. On Wednesday, HBO released the series’ official trailer that follows the violence and fights for succession in Westeros, 200 years before GoT.

The trailer focuses on the Targaryen dynasty during the Dance of Dragons, and its civil war. It follows King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine), his brother Daemon (Matt Smith), the king’s daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and her best friend Alicent (Olivia Cooke) as the main characters of the massive cast series. After the king and Alicent get married, everything explodes and “slowly evolves this gigantic battle between two sides,” explained showrunner Miguel Sapochnik to Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer gives a look at the power of dragons and the rise and fall of the Targaryens. “It’s powerful, it’s visceral, it’s dark, it’s like a Shakespearean tragedy,” George R.R. Martin told Hollywood Reporter of the show. “There’s no Arya — a character everybody’s going to love. They’re all flawed. They’re all human. They do good things. They do bad things. They’re driven by lust for power, jealousy, old wounds — just like human beings. Just like I wrote them.”

The new show is based on his 2018 book Fire and Blood, a companion to the A Song of Ice and Fire series that inspired Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon also stars Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, a sea adventurer and Lord of House Velaryon; and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, an ally to Prince Daemon.