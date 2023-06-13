‘Such a Gifted Actor’: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Treat Williams Following His Death
Tributes have begun to pour in for Treat Williams following the actor’s death in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. Williams appeared in over 75 films and several television series, including, the 1979 musical film Hair and on the WB series Everwood, and impacted many fellow actors.
Mark Hamill worked with Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and shared a photo of the pair together on set. “Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a treasured friend,” Hamill wrote. “I’m gutted.”
“Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man,” Wendell Pierce wrote. “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support.”
Kim Cattrall shared a photo of Williams, calling him “A wonderful actor and friend.”
Justine Bateman wrote, “Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s ‘Speed the Plow’ at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best.”
Billy Baldwin shared a lengthy tribute, writing, “He had it all. Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold.”
“He was a great American actor, and more importantly a kind and decent man,” noted Jennifer Tilly.
Malcolm McDowell affirmed, “Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community.”
“One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met!” added David Alan Grier.
Matt Selman, showrunner and executive producer on The Simpsons, remembered Williams’ appearance on the animated series. “He had a huge sense of humor & it was a blast to hang with him,” Selman noted.
James Woods was one of the first to post about his relationship with Williams. “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America,” he shared. “It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”
Williams was best known for his starring role as George Berger in Miloš Forman’s 1979 musical film Hair, and his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He has featured in Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979), Dead Heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995), and Deep Rising (1998).
Barry McPherson, his agent of 15 years, told People that Williams was as “an actor’s actor,” adding, “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.”