‘Such a Gifted Actor’: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Treat Williams Following His Death

Tributes have begun to pour in for Treat Williams following the actor’s death in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71. Williams appeared in over 75 films and several television series, including, the 1979 musical film Hair and on the WB series Everwood, and impacted many fellow actors.

Mark Hamill worked with Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and shared a photo of the pair together on set. “Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a treasured friend,” Hamill wrote. “I’m gutted.”

Just heard the awful news that the world has lost @Rtreatwilliams. Such a wonderful person… such a gifted actor… such a treasured friend. I'm gutted. #RIP_Pal 💔 pic.twitter.com/YZ7x3M4dF7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 13, 2023

“Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man,” Wendell Pierce wrote. “In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support.”

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

Kim Cattrall shared a photo of Williams, calling him “A wonderful actor and friend.”

I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat.

My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend. pic.twitter.com/hurBQfejRu — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 13, 2023

Justine Bateman wrote, “Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s ‘Speed the Plow’ at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best.”

Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it.

Treat, you were the best. Love you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023

Billy Baldwin shared a lengthy tribute, writing, “He had it all. Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold.”

He had it all.

Smart.

Talented.

Funny.

Charming.

Successful.

Handsome.

Compassionate.

Heart of gold.

And that name… Treat Williams.



He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance…… pic.twitter.com/7cKP4nETTz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2023

“He was a great American actor, and more importantly a kind and decent man,” noted Jennifer Tilly.

So saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic loss of Treat Williams. He was a great American actor, and more importantly a kind and decent man. https://t.co/oPDJ3AAMLN — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) June 13, 2023

Malcolm McDowell affirmed, “Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community.”

Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP #treatwilliams #rip #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/r2ARG5X0D9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) June 13, 2023

“One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met!” added David Alan Grier.

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023

Matt Selman, showrunner and executive producer on The Simpsons, remembered Williams' appearance on the animated series. "He had a huge sense of humor & it was a blast to hang with him," Selman noted.

Treat Williams was hilarious on @TheSimpsons as both Gen. William Sullivan of the DVD-only movie "Pandora Strain" AND as himself, who didn't remember being in it ("What? I'm in a lot of movies.") He had a huge sense of humor & it was a blast to hang with him. Peace to you Treat! pic.twitter.com/mZjgq1G7V2 — Matt Selman (@mattselman) June 13, 2023

James Woods was one of the first to post about his relationship with Williams. "Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America," he shared. "It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone."

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Williams was best known for his starring role as George Berger in Miloš Forman’s 1979 musical film Hair, and his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He has featured in Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979), Dead Heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995), and Deep Rising (1998).

Barry McPherson, his agent of 15 years, told People that Williams was as “an actor’s actor,” adding, “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.”