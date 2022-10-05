‘Imagine Being So Stupid You Write a Check for an Abortion’: Late-Night Hosts Take Aim at Herschel Walker

Following news that Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a woman’s abortion, late-night TV hosts have placed the politician in their crosshairs. On The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert called the situation a “disaster,” noting, “So Walker went on the Fox News last night and was asked about this evidence by the most effective form of birth control known to man, Sean Hannity.”

He added, “If there’s one thing Hershel Walker knows, it’s lying, because he has done a ton of it.”

Also on The Late Show, Colbert debuted a sketch called “Hallmark Introduces: The Herschel Walker Collection,” mocking the claim Walker sent a $700 check for the abortion in a get-well card.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel also quipped about the greeting card. “Imagine being so stupid you write a check for an abortion you want to keep secret,” Kimmel told the late-night audience. “And that card, if you’re wondering where you can even get a card like that, you can find them right next to the ‘dads and grads’ section at CVS.”

On Late Night, Seth Meyers added, “A former girlfriend of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker claimed in a new interview that Walker paid for her to get an abortion in 2009. And the only way that will hurt him with Republicans is if some of that money went to pay down her student loans.”

Meanwhile on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah deadpanned, “I mean, this woman says that she has a receipt, a check, and a get-well card that he signed. The only way there could be more of a paper trail is if he bought a souvenir T-shirt from the abortion clinic’s gift shop.”

Earlier this week, a report from The Daily Beast emerged alleging that Herschel Walker, who has adamantly opposed reproductive rights throughout his campaign, paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009. Walker has denied the claim, however his son Christian Walker confirmed that “Everything has been a lie.”

“I’m done,” Christian posted Monday night on Twitter. “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.”

He added: “​​Family values people: He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

Walker did earn some support from former president Donald Trump. “Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump wrote in a statement posted to Truth Social. “Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct. They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past. It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election.”