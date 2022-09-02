Intimate Portraits of Late Actor Heath Ledger to Be Released as NFTs

Heath Ledger is the subject of a new series of limited edition NFTs, which are being released to benefit the Heath Ledger Foundation. The images were shot by photographer Ben Watts, the brother of actress Naomi Watts, who dated Ledger for two years from 2002 to 2004.

The NFTs are available for bidding from Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. ET. Winning bidders will receive a fine art print, signed by Ben, or an exclusive print magazine with the collected, never-before-seen photos, in addition to the NFT. The NFTs include a variety of shots of the late actor — who died in 2008 at age 28 —including of him skateboarding at the LA River and at a photoshoot in Drive-In Studios.

The Heath Ledger Foundation awards scholarships to emerging Australian actors “who demonstrate extraordinary ability and dedication to their craft, have international aspirations in their career and who wishes to work and train internationally.” Past recipients who received a cash prize, professional career training, and support in Hollywood include Bella Heathcote and Cody Fern. Past judges have included Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Watts, Matt Damon, Jacki Weaver, and Gary Oldman.

Ledger was found dead on Jan. 22, 2008, in his apartment after an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.