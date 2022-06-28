 Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy Return in 'Harley Quinn' Season Three Trailer - Rolling Stone
Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy Are Getting the Gang Back Together in ‘Harley Quinn’ Season Three Trailer

The series returns to HBO Max on July 28

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are back in full force in the official teaser trailer for HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, returning for its third season on July 28. Fresh off of their passion-meets-pure chaos Eat, Bang, Kill tour, the duo flaunts back to Gotham City as the greatest power couple the city has ever seen: Harlivy.

With The Joker kicked to the curb, Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn and Lake Bell’s Poison Ivy are getting the gang back together, reassembling their raunchy ragtag squad with King Shark King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) for a bloody good time.

This season, the crew encounters run-ins with grand orgy leaders the Court of Owls, a James Gunn-obsessed armchair, and a massive lake monster, among more human obstacles like a down bad Batman, an unbothered Catwoman, and a mayoral Joker.

Each season more provocative than the last, show creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker have had big plans for Harley Quinn since the series first entered development in 2016. Their constant boundary pushing — and insistence to skeptics behind the scenes at DC and Warner Bros. that their obscure choices would work — secured the pair enough creative control to still have the show plowing forward years later, especially as they continue to explore and find balance in Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s relationship.

“We knew going in that Harley was so manic with her energy, if we also played Poison Ivy that way, it would have felt like overkill,” Halpern told Rolling Stone in 2019. “Lake’s take was of this Daria-ish character who’s just over it but has a lot of anxiety herself. It’s a credit to Lake. We looked at Lake’s performance and worked from there, because she’s so gifted.”

Schumacker added: “Harley is Ferris Bueller and Ivy is Cameron.”

