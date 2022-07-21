Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Characters Realize Life Isn’t Perfect in New Trailer

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s Don’t Worry Darling characters enter the world of the Victory Project with their hopes as high as their sex drives in the new trailer for the Olivia Wilde-directed film.

The trailer opens with clips of Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) approaching their new life with optimism, happy with the diurnal chores and picture-perfect lifestyle provided by Jack’s experimental company town housing, Victory Project. The loving couple share kisses before Styles drives away to work and Pugh stays home to tend to her housewife responsibilities.

Then, as a creepy, whispering voice says “tick, tock” over and over, things take a stark turn in the trailer as Pugh falls into a dark, blue body of water and Pugh realizes that things in the town are not what they seem.

Laced with videos of Alice and Jack making out and getting intimate, the trailer also introduces Nick Kroll’s character Bill and Chris Pine’s CEO character, Frank. “What is the enemy of progress?” asks Frank. “Chaos,” responds Bill. “Nasty word,” Frank says. “Chaos.”

The video circles back to Pugh as she sees flashes of dark, choreography-like nightmares, and begins to go through mental breakdowns that lead her to attempt suicide, wrapping her head in plastic wrap, in one of the trailer’s most gruesome moments.

“Keep calm and carry on,” says a company leader, before a housewife is seen slamming her head into a mirror. Clips of horrific scenes — cars crashing, a bloodied Alice driving panicked, and Jack yelling and freaking out in his own vehicle — play before Frank confronts Alice at the end of the video and says: “I’ve been waiting for someone like you, someone to challenge me. Like a good girl.” Creepy AF.

The psychological thriller’s cast includes Wilde and Kiki Layne in the roles of neighboring housewives, along with Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel. Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on Sept. 23.