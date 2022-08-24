Harry Styles Takes a Serious Turn in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Sneak Peek

Harry Styles shows off his acting chops in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming psychological drama, Don’t Worry Darling. In the film, Styles and costar Florence Pugh play Jack and Alice Chambers, a seemingly happy couple living in a seemingly idyllic company town operated by the firm Jack works for — but it quickly becomes apparent that things aren’t always what they appear to be.

In the short clip, Styles stresses the importance of not going against the grain in order to maintain the life they have together.

“Not everyone gets this opportunity,” he says to Pugh’s character, clearly frustrated. “And if you keep talking like this, you’re going to put it all at risk.

“You’re worried about a demotion?” Pugh shoots back. “That’s what you’re worried about?

“Our life — our life Alice,” Styles says. “Our life together. This — we could lose this.”

Along with Styles and Pugh, the psychological thriller’s cast includes Wilde and Kiki Layne in the roles of neighboring housewives, along with Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel. Olivia Wilde serves as director.

Don’t Worry Darling, out Sept. 23, is one of two major films Styles is set to star in this year. The other, Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, will arrive Nov. 4.