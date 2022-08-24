fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Exclusive

Harry Styles Takes a Serious Turn in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Sneak Peek

Rolling Stone cover star showcases his acting chops in clip from upcoming thriller
Don't Worry Darling
Don't Worry Darling Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Harry Styles shows off his acting chops in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming psychological drama, Don’t Worry Darling. In the film, Styles and costar Florence Pugh play Jack and Alice Chambers, a seemingly happy couple living in a seemingly idyllic company town operated by the firm Jack works for — but it quickly becomes apparent that things aren’t always what they appear to be.

In the short clip, Styles stresses the importance of not going against the grain in order to maintain the life they have together.

Related

Harry Styles Wrote a Key Song for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in Just Five Minutes

harry styles don't worry darling trigger

The Truth About Harry Styles’ Hairline – and 9 Other Secrets We Learned Hanging Out With The Pop Superstar

Florence Pugh Would Like You to Stop Obsessing Over Harry Styles Sex Scenes in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

“Not everyone gets this opportunity,” he says to Pugh’s character, clearly frustrated. “And if you keep talking like this, you’re going to put it all at risk.

“You’re worried about a demotion?” Pugh shoots back. “That’s what you’re worried about?

“Our life — our life Alice,” Styles says. “Our life together. This — we could lose this.”

Along with Styles and Pugh, the psychological thriller’s cast includes Wilde and Kiki Layne in the roles of neighboring housewives, along with Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel. Olivia Wilde serves as director.

Don’t Worry Darling, out Sept. 23, is one of two major films Styles is set to star in this year. The other, Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, will arrive Nov. 4.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Business After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar's Family

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad