‘Harry Potter’ Actors Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright to Help Narrate Late Alan Rickman’s Diaries in Audiobook

Two Harry Potter co-stars of Alan Rickman have been tasked with reading passages from the late actor’s upcoming book. On Thursday, it was announced that the audiobook for the posthumous release of Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, will feature Alfred Enoch (Dean) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny) as narrators.

The book, out Oct. 18, is also set to be read by his wife, Rima Horton, and his close friend Steve Crossley.

Madly Deeply is set to include entries detailing both his life and career. The book features passages from his time on set for the likes of Die Hard, Sense and Sensibility, and Harry Potter. It’ll also touch on the last film he directed, A Little Chaos, along with personal moments in his private life.

“Reading them is like listening to Rickman chatting to a close companion. Meet Rickman, the consummate professional actor, but also the friend, the traveler, the fan, the director, the enthusiast; in short, the man beyond the icon,” Henry Holt and Co. said of the book, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The British actor who portrayed likable villains in several films died in 2016 at the age of 69.

Rickman’s acting career began on the stage with a stint in the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) as well as roles in numerous BBC productions. In 1987, a RSC production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses came to Broadway, earning Rickman a Tony Award nomination and paving the way for his first major Hollywood role as the German terrorist Hans Gruber in the 1988 action film Die Hard.

Rickman’s memorable turn as the perfect foil to Bruce Willis’ John McClain resulted in more villainous roles, including as the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and as a sadistic ranch owner in Quigley Down Under.

“Alan Rickman is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with,” Daniel Radcliffe wrote at the time of his death. “He is also one of the loyalest and most supportive people I’ve ever met in the film industry. Alan was extremely kind, generous, self-deprecating and funny.”

He added, “And certain things obviously became even funnier when delivered in his unmistakable double-bass. Film sets and theatre stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man.”