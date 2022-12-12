Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Detail ‘Institutional Gaslighting’ in Final ‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer

Harry & Meghan, the six-part documentary series, premiered its first batch of episodes last week, uncovering unsettling revelations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s experiences living under the scrutiny of the Royal Family and the British general public at large. Netflix has now shared the trailer for the final three episodes, out Dec. 15., depicting the couple reaching the breaking point of denouncing their royal titles in hopes of finally being free from what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex described as “institutional gaslighting.”

“I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did,” Prince Harry said in the trailer. He could be speaking both about getting out of the orbit of the Royal Family or out of the vicinity of England altogether. As Markle explains, and which was also greatly detailed in the couple’s sit-down interview with Oprah, their security detail was stripped as tensions heightened, and tabloid press grew hungry for the scoop on their departure.

"They were actively recruiting people to disseminate misinformation," another source shared in the clip. Prince Harry criticized the family for being "willing to lie to protect my brother," while Markle likened the experience to not being thrown to the wolves, but fed to them. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," the Duke added.

The couple found support in close friends at the time of their split from the institution, including Tyler Perry. In their interview with Oprah, they revealed that the Hollywood magnate had offered for them to reside in one of his mansions and appointed them security himself as they made the move from Canada to California in 2020. “They just wanted to be free,” Perry said in the trailer. “They wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applauded that.”

In the final three episodes, the Duke and Duchess hope to find their happy ending — or at least a stable path towards it. “In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter,” Prince Harry said. “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”