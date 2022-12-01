‘Harry & Meghan’: Duke and Duchess of Sussex Open Up About Their Love Story in New Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about their high-profile love story and decision to leave the Royal Family in the upcoming Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

In the first teaser for the docuseries, the couple is asked, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle responds on camera.

Harry & Meghan “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” Netflix said of the docuseries.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The six-episode series was directed by Oscar-winning documentarian Liz Garbus. While the streaming service has not announced its release date — “Coming Soon,” Netflix says — Harry & Meghan will likely be tied to Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir Spare, which arrives in Jan. 2023 and already rocketed up the bestsellers chart months before its release.

The docuseries also marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first on-camera interviews together since their widely viewed Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021.