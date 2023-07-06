See Harrison Ford Shame Conan O’Brien for Not Knowing Who Han Solo Is

Harrison Ford exposed Conan O’Brien as a Star Wars newbie during the Indiana Jones actor’s visit to the former late-night host’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

In a clip from the interview, O’Brien and Ford reminisce about the latter’s frequent visits to Late Night, though Ford admits he remembers very little about his actual appearances.

However, Ford’s memory is not the one that comes under fire as — amid a conversation about the ancestry of Ford’s father, and after catching a peek at O’Brien’s podcast notes — the actor sees that O’Brien scribbled down the name “Han Solo,” who is, of course, Ford’s legendary Star Wars character.

“Well if that’s a quality of your research, and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo,’” Ford said. “You can’t fucking remember that?”

O’Brien quipped back, “No I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” O’Brien hilariously fired back. “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films, and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think that you ‘pop.’ I’m sorry. But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there’s some people.”

Ford responded, with curmudgeonly dry wit, “How come you’re not still on television?”

Check out the entirety of the interview at the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast site.