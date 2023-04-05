Halsey Cast in ‘X’/’Pearl’ Sequel ‘MaXXXine’
Halsey, Lily Collins, Bobby Cannavale and Kevin Bacon are among the
victims actors that will join Mia Goth in the upcoming slasher flick MaXXXine, the sequel to the A24 cult favorites X and Pearl.
Elizabeth Debecki, Giancarlo Esposito, Michelle Monaghan, and singer Moses Sumney are also in the cast of the third installment of writer-director Ti West’s trilogy, which follows the events of the 1979-set X by following Goth’s porn star Maxine — that horror film’s lone survivor — continuing her journey toward becoming a famous actress in 1980s Los Angeles.
A24 announced the cast via a VHS-quality teaser soundtracked by Animotion’s fitting 1984 hit “Obsession”:
MaXXXine — which begins filming this month — marks Halsey’s second big-screen appearance following their “stunning” debut in the crime film Americana, which premiered at the 2023 SXSW.
“That Halsey more than holds her own amid such a talented cast is a good sign of what’s to come,” Rolling Stone wrote of Halsey’s acting. “Their performance doesn’t strike a false note, even when the story takes some unexpected twists and hairpin turns. And anyone who’s seen her music video work was already well-aware that the ‘Without Me’ chanteuse can hold a close-up.”
Halsey and their Americana co-star (and friend) Sydney Sweeney are also starring together again in a small-screen adaptation of the young adult novel They Wish They Were Us. (Halsey also previously voiced a character in Sing 2 and cameoed as herself in A Star Is Born.)
Sumney — who last released Grae in 2020, making Rolling Stone’s Best Albums list that year —will make his acting debut on HBO’s upcoming, troubled Weeknd-led drama The Idol.
X (and its companion piece Pearl) ranked Number One on Rolling Stone’s list of the Best Horror Movies of 2022. “Tons of films pay tribute to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; this was one of the few that felt like you might have caught it on a Forty-Deuce double bill with Tobe Hooper’s masterpiece back in the day,” Rolling Stone wrote of the slasher flick.
