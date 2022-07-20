 Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers in 'Halloween Ends' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Off With Michael Myers Yet Again in ‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer

Director David Gordon Green helms the follow-up to 2021’s Halloween Kills

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Laurie Strode is still battling masked killer Michael Myers. In the first trailer for upcoming sequel Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie for a final showdown against her longtime nemesis.

The trailer for the horror flick, supposedly the third and final film in director David Gordon Green’s contribution to the slasher series, arrived as a surprise on Tuesday evening. Curtis teased the trailer drop on Twitter, urging fans to stay tuned for a “treat.”

Halloween Ends is the 13th installment in the Halloween franchise and the third from Green. It follows the chronology established by 2018’s Halloween, which ignored every other film from the series aside from John Carpenter’s 1978 original.

The film will follow the cliffhanger ending of  2021’s Halloween Kills, which saw Laurie teaming up with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) to fight Michael Myers (played by Nick Castle and stuntman James Jude Courtney).

Related Stories

'Orphan: First Kill': Esther's Back to Terrorize Another Family in New Trailer
Shawn Mendes Is a Singing Reptile in 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Trailer

Related Stories

The United States of Weed
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

Curtis and Matichak will reprise their roles alongside Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Omar Dorsey, and Michael O’Leary joins the cast. Green co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier.

Halloween Ends is reportedly the last time Curtis will portray the role of Laurie Strode. The actress first took on the role in 1978 horror classic Halloween and has returned to play the protagonist in several more iterations, including Halloween II, Halloween H20, and Halloween Resurrection.

In February she shared her final day of filming on Instagram, writing, “A bittersweet end for me on the Halloween movies. I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the end for me of this trilogy.”

Halloween Ends will be released in theaters Oct. 14 via Universal Pictures.

In This Article: Jamie Lee Curtis, movie announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.