Guillermo Del Toro Stocks Up on Nightmare Fuel in ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Anthology Series Trailer 

Guillermo Del Toro has been stockpiling nightmare ammunition in anticipation of his forthcoming Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, storing them away for later. In the first official trailer for the eight-part show premiering Oct. 25, the acclaimed director puts both hands on th]oor holding back deep, dark fears while threatening to unleash them into the night.

“Picture your mind as a cabinet where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears,” he instructs. “What would happen if you opened that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out.”

Cabinet of Curiosities brings to life gore-filled imaginations through the lens of a slate of directors, including Jennifer Kent (The Babadook, The Nightingale), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon), Vincenzo Natali (Splice, Hannibal), Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen, Twilight), and more.

The chilling stories previewed in the series trailer tease unsolved mysteries, murder forests, and slime-covered creatures unveiled in episodes with titles like “Dreams in the Witch House,” “The Autopsy,” “Graveyard Rats,” “Lot 36,” “Pickman’s Model,” “The Viewing,” “The Outside,” and “The Murmuring.”

The casts across episodes feature familiar faces, from Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes, and Eric André to Nia Vardalos, David Hewlett, and Sofia Boutella. Martin Starr, Essie Davis, Elpidia Carrillo, and F. Murray Abraham also appear.

Del Toro will host Cabinet of Curiosities as two episodes premiere nightly from premiere night through Oct. 28, when the entire collection will be available to watch all at once.