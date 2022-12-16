Margot Robbie Is the Reigning Queen of a Bright Pink Paradise in ‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer

Who cares about regular old baby dolls when you have a giant, long-legged blonde Barbie to play with instead? This is the mentality of the young girls in the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, when they see Margot Robbie emerge all dolled up as the first-ever Barbie doll. A chunk of plastic has never looked better.

The brief, 2001: A Space Odyssey-inspired preview gives nothing away in terms of the plot of the film, which Gerwig developed alongside Noah Baumbach as the highly-anticipated follow up to 2019’s Little Women and 2017’s Lady Bird. Directing the adaptation of a novel from the 1800s, or crafting an angst-driven coming-of-age story, isn’t quite the same as capturing Barbie in her dream-world as a sentient being, but once again the acclaimed director makes a strong, non-male character the center of her fictional universe.

Ryan Gosling makes a brief appearance in the trailer as Barbie’s arm-candy Ken, wearing a leather vest with tassels with the other dolls in what would ordinarily look like a game of on-the-water lacrosse if it wasn’t for the defensive stance everyone in the scene is taking, the tight camera angle communicating that trouble might be on the horizon in dreamland.

The women never seem worried about much at all during their trailer appearances – dancing in the sparkliest outfits and spending days being pampered in matching hot pink robes. When Barbie stands out in front of the whole of her bright pink paradise, it’s with the confidence of a reigning queen. One has to wonder when, or better yet how, it will all get shaken up.

Out July 21, Barbie also features appearances from Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.