‘House of the Dragon’ Wins Best Drama Series at Golden Globes

House of the Dragon scored its impressive Best Drama Series win for its debut season, which began airing last August. Director Miguel Sapochnik took the stage at Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards alongside the show’s stars Milly Alcock and Emma D’arcy to accept the trophy.

“As you can tell, we didn’t think we were going to win so I didn’t get ready,” Sapochnik said. “This is amazing. I’ve got to say Severance is awesome. I love that show. If I could have made House of the Dragon like Severance, it would have been a bit weird.”

“Can I have a round of applause for these amazing actors?” Sapochnik said pointing to D’arcy and Alcock. “We had an amazing cast, absolutely stunning. I don’t know what else to say: They were great.”

Sapochnik then thanked HBO for trusting him “with their golden goose.” The win puts House of the Dragon ahead of its predecessor, Game of Thrones, which actually never won Best Drama Series — despite five nominations — during its run.

“One thing I was gonna say which is really important is I noticed when we did the premiere in L.A. — what everyone did is they had this relief from being excited and then they got excited and it was really heartwarming to know that we actually trailed the footsteps of Game of Thrones, because that was one really good show,” Sapochnik said. “So thank you very much. And good night.”

House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy was also nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

House of the Dragon was first confirmed in October 2019, just months after the conclusion of Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 book, Fire and Blood — a companion to the main A Song of Ice and Fire series — the show takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the House of Targaryen.

The show has been renewed for a second season, though a premiere date has not yet been announced.

House of the Dragon won the award for Best Drama TV Series, beating out AMC’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s The Crown, Netflix’s Ozark, and Apple TV+’s Severance.