Golden Globe Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List
And the Golden Globe goes to…
On Sunday, the biggest names in Hollywood gathered for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, marking the award ceremony’s return to television after the show was kept off the air last year, with NBC refusing to broadcast the Globes following an investigation into the awards’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was tapped to serve as host.
With the show seemingly back in full swing, shows and movies, including Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Crown, White Lotus, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, are hoping to take home some of the night’s biggest prizes.
On the acting side, perhaps the most notable film nominee is Brendan Fraser, who is up for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his turn in The Whale. Fraser has a contentious history with the Globes, claiming that in 2003, then-Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Philip Berk, groped him (Berk has denied the allegation). Fraser, who’s being heralded as an awards-season front-runner for his performance in The Whale, had previously stated that he would not attend the Golden Globes if nominated.
Check below for the full list of winners as they are announced.
Movies
Best Picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture — Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress — Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor — Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Actor — Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Editor’s picks
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once,
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Inu-Oh
Best Picture, Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Related
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Carolina” by Taylor Swift for Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift me up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj for RRR
TV
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series — Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Actress — Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor — Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress — Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Jean Smart, Hacks
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Musical-Comedy or Drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Best Supporting Actor — TV Movie/Limited
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Supporting Actress — TV Movie/Limited
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Trending
Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies
Andrew Callaghan, Popular Host of ‘All Gas No Brakes’ and ‘Channel 5,’ Accused of Sexual Misconduct
‘The Last of Us’: A Finer Version of ‘The Walking Dead’ and HBO’s Next Big Hit
Gwen Stefani Declares ‘My God, I'm Japanese,’ But Let's Be Clear — She's Not
Best Supporting Actress — Comedy or Drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor — Comedy or Drama
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown John Lithgow, The Old Man
More News
-
-
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
- Whale in the Room
- By
-
-
-
Bad Bunny Executive Producing ‘They Both Die at the End’ Netflix Series
- Bunny Productions
- By