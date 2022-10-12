‘Glee’ to Lift the Curtain on Drama, Controversies in Discovery+ Docuseries

Discovery+ will lift the curtain on the cult series Glee with a three-part docuseries that examines both the show’s legacy as well as its controversies and tragedies.

The still-unnamed docuseries will feature interviews with unspecified members of the Glee cast and crew who will share behind-the-scenes drama and never-heard stories from the Ryan Murphy-created show, Variety reports.

The docuseries, produced by Ample Entertainment for Discovery+ and ID, will also tackle the deaths of Glee stars Cory Montieth — who died of an accidental heroin overdose at the age of 21 in 2013 during Glee’s TV run — and Naya Rivera, who drowned in July 2020. The on-set bullying accusations against Lea Michele will also be discussed.

Additionally, Deadline notes that the death of actor Mark Saling, who died by suicide in January 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, might also feature in the docuseries.

“Glee was never a show about a campus choir,” Rolling Stone wrote of the series upon its finale in 2015. “It was a never a teen melodrama where the competitions mattered in spite of how specifically folks explained or agonized over the rules. It was never about high school, really. Even when characters sobbed their way through two graduation ceremonies, the end of all that never really mattered. Instead, Ryan Murphy’s weekly musical revue was a story about the great lengths people go in order to be anybody’s somebody, be it a spouse or a star.”