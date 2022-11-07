‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer: A Billionaire’s Pretend Murder Mystery Gets Really Real, Really Fast

Benoit Blanc returns to the scene of the crime in the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the second entry in Rian Johnson’s series of whodunit films starring Daniel Craig as an unusual mystery-exploring detective. Set in Greece, a new host of characters (read: suspects) plan a game of pretend murder mystery that gets really real, really quickly.

When a gunshot fires in the dark of a brief blackout, the lights flicker on to reveal the unfortunate victim – who may or may not be the target of the original game planned by their billionaire host Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

“Ladies and gentlemen, there’s been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight,” Blanc declares. “For at least one person, this is not a game.”

As the detective searches for a motive, the potential killers — played by Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odon Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista — begin to feel the heat of the investigation. “The killer wouldn’t hesitate to kill again if it covers their tracks,” Blanc muses while a gun is pointed at him from the shadows by an unknown perpetrator.

“The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle,” Johnson shared in a statement about the upcoming film. “That’s actually still the hard part — creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits Netflix on Dec. 23.