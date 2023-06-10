‘Gladiator’ Sequel Crew Members Hospitalized After Stunt Accident

Several crew members working on the Gladiator sequel were hospitalized in Morocco Wednesday following an accident that occurred during a stunt sequence.

Variety reports that all of the impacted crew members suffered burn injuries, with four people sent to the hospital as a result of the accident, the details of which have not been revealed

“While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” a Paramount Pictures spokesperson said in a statement.

“The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.”

The accident reportedly occurred at the end of the shooting day, and none of the film’s cast members — which includes Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn — were harmed in the incident.

The spokesperson added, “The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.”

The Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator sequel — the follow-up to the Russell Crowe-starring 2000 epic that won Best Picture at the Academy Awards — is set for release on Nov. 22, 2024.