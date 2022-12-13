‘Ginny and Georgia’ Is Back With More Small Town Charm, Adolescent Angst, Murdering Moms

Ginny and Georgia — the Netflix series that asks, “What if Gilmore Girls, but the generational trauma isn’t comically poor parenting but murder?” — is back with a new trailer for its second season, premiering in early 2023.

The show is centered around the relationship between the titular characters, young single mother Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), who settle in a small New England town in an effort to escape a tumultuous past and create a better life. Season Two picks up with Ginny grappling with the big fallout from Season One, during which she learned that her step-dad Kenny didn't die of natural causes but was killed by Georgia, who was trying to protect her daughter.

The new trailer finds Ginny grappling with that heavy burden on top of more typical teenage angst. Georgia, meanwhile, continues to do her best to leave the past in the past, all while plowing ahead with her impending marriage to the small-town mayor, Paul (Scott Porter).

Along with Howey and Gentry, Ginny and Georgia also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas. The show returns to Netflix on Jan. 5 and will hopefully get through the season without angering Taylor Swift.