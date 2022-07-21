 Gaten Matarazzo Has 'Stranger Things' Reunion at His Broadway Opening - Rolling Stone
Gaten Matarazzo’s ‘Stranger Things’ Costars Make Surprise Appearance at His Broadway Opening

Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink attended actor’s Dear Evan Hansen opening night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Maya Hawke (L) and Sadie Sink (R) visit Gaten Matarazzo after his debut in the musical "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre on July 19, 2022 in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo made his Broadway return for the first time since 2014 this week — and a handful of his Stranger Things costars were in the audience to show their support.

Matarazzo is starring in the musical Dear Evan Hansen at New York’s Music Box Theatre, portraying the titular character’s BFF, Jared Kleinman. During his opening night on Tuesday, July 19, his Stranger Things castmates Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink attended the premiere and met up with Matarazzo to pose for photos on the stage following his performance.

The mini-reunion came as a happy surprise to Matarazzo, as he didn’t know Hawke and Sink were planning to see that show that night, according to People. The audience was also filled with Stranger Things fans who gave the actor “huge entrance applause” when he walked on stage.

The 19-year-old actor’s Dear Evan Hansen role marks his return to the stage after an eight-year absence. He made his Broadway debut when he was 9, starring in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In 2014, he appeared as Gavroche in the revival of Les Misérables; he reprised the role on the 25th Anniversary North American tour.

“I haven’t run in a show, long-term, consistently since I was 12. That was before my voice changed. I was only doing four shows a week then, now I’m doing eight … I’m playing Jared, I’m very, very excited, and his track is really great,” Matarazzo told Jimmy Fallon in an interview last month before his Dear Evan Hansen debut.

In This Article: Broadway, Broadway musical, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

