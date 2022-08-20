Gary Busey Charged With Sex Offenses at Monster-Mania Con in New Jersey

Actor Gary Busey is facing four criminal charges, including two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree. The Cherry Hill Police Department confirmed the charges, which relate to “incidents occurring at the annual Monster-Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel.”

The event, held during the weekend of Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, Cherry Hill police officers responded to reports of a sexual offense at the Doubletree Hotel. Following an investigation, the Cherry Hill Police Department charged the 78-year-old actor with four offenses: two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree; one count of attempting criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, and one disorderly conduct count of harassment.

Cherry Hill, NJ –A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents occurring at the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The police department noted that the investigation is ongoing and have urged anyone with more information to contact them via phone, or via anonymous tip. Cherry Hill Police Department have not released any further information at this time and did provide a comment.

Busey was in Cherry Hill as a booked guest for Monster-Mania Con, a horror-themed fan event that takes place semi-annually. He was listed listed as an attendee of the convention’s Autograph Room, along with Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt, and Veronica Cartwright. Busey has previously appeared at prior incarnations of the event.

The actor is a resident of Malibu, as noted by the Cherry Hill Police Department, but it is unclear if he currently remains in New Jersey following the charges.

This is not the first time Busey has faced allegations of sexual assault. In 2016, The Daily Beast reported that the actor allegedly sexually assaulted a female Apprentice employee during his time on the show. Former president Donald Trump reportedly knew about the incident and laughed it off, according to five staffers on the series. Busey’s manager, Ron Sampson, denied the charge in a statement, saying “In response to your ludicrous inquiry, we will not bother and/or disrupt the life of a wonderful 72-year-old man who has enjoyed a flawless career for over 45 years, to entertain such ridiculous and false accusations.”

Busey’s issues with the law date back decades. In 1995, he was arrested on drug charges after he took a near-fatal overdose of cocaine at his Malibu home. In 2001, he was arrested and investigated for spousal abuse by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after Busey’s ex-wife, Tiani, called officers to the home to the couple’s home saying he had left her bruised.

Busey is best known for his supporting roles in film and TV throughout his career. He nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor for 1978’s The Buddy Holly Story. Along with The Apprentice, Busey appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2008.

A rep for Busey has not responded to a request for comment.