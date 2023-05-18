Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes Find Themselves in a Twisted Kidnapping Conspiracy in ‘Full Circle’ Trailer

The trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming miniseries, Full Circle, has all the makings of an intriguing drama: a kidnapping, international intrigue, and a random shot of Jim Gaffigan looking implausibly serious. The show debuts July 13 on Max (fka HBO Max), and stars Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes as a cop and mother, respectively, connected through a bungled kidnapping. The series also features Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid among others.

In the clip, Danes’ character answers a phone and learns her son has been abducted, leading to Beetz’s looking around her house and Quaid looking pensive. At one point, Beetz addresses Danes: “I just wanted to ask about the ties between you, your family, and Guyana.” Danes does her anxious, Homeland scowl, and it cuts to kids in a boat and a woman (actress CCH Pounder) asking, “Are you scared.”

“They’re all hiding shit,” Beetz says frustratedly.

The series sees the reunion of Soderbergh with screenwriter Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Now You See Me 2); the pair previously worked together on the movie No Sudden Move and the series Mosaic.

The story is based on Solomon’s 550-page spec script, according to a 2021 Hollywood Reporter article. “Even by Ed’s standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate,” Soderbergh said at the time. “Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve.”

Full Circle’s first two episodes of the six-episode series will premiere at the same time on the streaming service, with more installments arriving two by two on Thursdays, with a finale scheduled for July 27.