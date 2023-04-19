Arnold Schwarzenegger Beats Up Bad Guys and Awkwardly Asks His Daughter About Virginity in ‘FUBAR’ Trailer

The Governator returns to what he does best — blowing shit up and cracking wise — in the trailer for FUBAR, Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy series premiering on May 25.

In the clip, Arnold Schwarzenegger (playing CIA secret agent Luke Brunner) retires from special ops with plans to spend more time with his family and, improbably, reunite with his ex-wife. But the CIA calls him back into service to rescue an imperiled operative. The twist? The missing agent is his daughter, Emma (Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro).

The father-daughter team then bonds in the field, discussing topics as far as the status of her virginity (she’s 28, she reminds her dad) and the best way to slit baddies’ throats so they bleed out faster. There’s also a scene where Schwarzenegger finds his daughter’s lipstick-concealed vibrator. In the end, Schwarzenegger declares, naturally, that everything is “totally FUBAR” (a military-originated acronym for “fucked up beyond all recognition.”)

The show marks the first time Schwarzenegger has starred in a leading role in TV series. “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” Schwarzenegger previously said in a statement. “Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”