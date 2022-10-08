‘Wednesday’ Trailer Introduces Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci’s Role

Netflix has released its new trailer for upcoming comedy horror series Wednesday, and it has revealed that Fred Armisen will portray Uncle Fester, and also gave a first peek at Christina Ricci’s new role. Ricci previously portrayed a wicked Wednesday in the two Barry Sonnenfeld-directed Addams Family films, 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values.

Continuing the dark and devious quick wit of Wednesday’s character for the new Tim Burton series is Jenny Ortega. In the new clip, Wednesday and her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) visit the creepy Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday will go to school. “Please excuse Wednesday, she’s allergic to color,” Morticia says to student Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). “What happens to you?,” she asks. “I break into hives and then the flesh peels off my bones,” Wednesday deadpans.

Wednesday discusses the spooky aspects of Nevermore, from its secret societies and hidden libraries, to the “homicidal monster” occupying it.

Uncle Fester makes a surprise appearance, and although he says, “I like to travel incognito,” he and Wednesday set off in a very conspicuous Dalmatian-themed motorcycle. Towards the end of the trailer, Wednesday says slyly, “I know the suspense is killing you.” Shortly afterward, Ricci’s role is revealed — she is portraying Ms. Marilyn Thornhill, a teacher at Nevermore.

The cast also includes Luis Guzmán as Wednesday’s father, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, Lucius Hoyos as a young Gomez and Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy. The Netflix series premieres on Nov. 23.