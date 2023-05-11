A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel in the Works With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Sometimes it’s better to quit while you’re ahead, especially when it comes to creating sequels for near-perfect films. Disney is seemingly ignoring this warning and moving forward with a Freaky Friday follow-up — but the company is banking on its two secret weapons: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who are expected to return to their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, after 20 years.

A sequel is officially in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with a script currently in the works.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Curtis revealed that she made the call to Disney right after she completed her press tour for Halloween Ends, during which she was repeatedly asked about the possibility of a Freaky Friday sequel actually happening. “Something really touched a chord,” she said. “When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

Lohan added: “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Freaky Friday, released in 2003, was based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name and had already been adapted twice before Curtis and Lohan stepped into the mother-daughter duo roles. The 1976 adaptation starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, and the 1995 version starred Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

The sequel, however, won’t really have any source material beyond the original novel and subsequent films. Elyse Hollander will write the screenplay for Freaky Friday 2.

Last October, Curtis told Rolling Stone about the reason why Freaky Friday has continued to resonate with audiences young and old since its release. “Because everybody struggles with that conundrum of adulthood and youth. We all judge both sides really harshly. It’s that old adage of, ‘Walk a mile in my shoes,'” she said. “Freaky Friday is one of those great examples of, you’re challenging somebody because they make you angry because of their limitations. And then you walk in their shoes and recognize that, in fact, all of those restrictions are there for a reason.”