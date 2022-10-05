‘Frasier’ Reboot Starring Kelsey Grammer Is Moving Ahead at Paramount+

In the latest string of reboots and revivals, a Frasier sequel has officially been given the greenlight, with Paramount+ giving a series order to the beloved 1990s sitcom with Kelsey Grammer set to reprise his role of Dr. Frasier Crane.

The idea has been tossed around since 2018 and Grammer announced a deal was in the works last February. “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer said in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

While the details are still sparse, Deadline reported the reboot will follow Frasier as he moves to a new city — much like how the Cheers-spinoff began in 1993 when the psychiatrist moved back to his hometown of Seattle and tried out his hand at hosting a radio show.

There will be new set of characters in the series, but some of the original cast members, including David Hyde Pierce as Frasier’s brother Niles, Peri Gilpin’s Roz, and Jane Leeves’ Daphne, could make guest appearances. John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father in the original sitcom, died in 2018 at the age of 77.

Frasier ran for 11 celebrated seasons on NBC before its end in 2004, raking in 37 Emmy Awards and earning Grammer four Emmys himself.