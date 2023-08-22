×
Return Of the King

Toss That Salad and Scramble Those Eggs: Frasier Is Back

Kelsey Grammer shared a new version of the show's famous closing theme as the reboot prepares to premiere in October
L-R: Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in Frasier, episode 1, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
L-R: Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in Frasier, episode 1, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Chris Haston/Paramount+

The king of the call-in, the prince of pop psychology, Dr. Frasier Crane, will officially return on Oct. 12 when the Frasier sequel series arrives on Paramount+.

To tease the show’s return, star Kelsey Grammer has recorded a slightly new version of “Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs,” the original show’s closing theme song. Don’t worry, though, it hasn’t changed too much — just a touch moodier and slower, aging like a fine Napa Valley merlot cabernet blend.

The new reboot finds Frasier leaving Seattle and returning to Boston (where the character, of course, made his debut in Cheers). The show will also feature a largely new cast, with Jack Cutmore-Scott playing Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college friend-turned-university professor Alan; and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, a colleague of Alan’s and head of the psychology department; and Jess Salgueiro also appear as Freddy’s roommate Eve.

According to reports, a few old favorites from the extended Frasier/Cheers universe will be making guest appearances on the reboot. Peri Gilipin is set to reprise her role as Roz Doyle, while Bebe Neuwirth will be back as Lilith Sternin, Frasier’s ex-wife (and Freddy’s mother).

Tragically, neither David Hyde Pierce nor Jane Leeves will return as Niles and Daphne — though the reboot has enlisted Anders Keith to play the couple’s son and Frasier’s nephew, David. The original show’s last main character, Martin Crane, played by John Mahoney, will also not return, as Mahoney died in 2018.

After the first two episodes of the Frasier reboot premiere on Paramount+, new episodes will arrive weekly on the streaming service every Thursday. In a call back to the network TV glory days of yore, the first two episodes will also get a special back-to-back airing on CBS on Oct. 17. 

