SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Criticized for Italy Outing Amid Strike Negotiations: ‘Out of Touch’

With days to go before SAG-AFTRA’s current film and TV contract expires, union president Fran Drescher was photographed smiling for the camera with Kim Kardashian, who snapped a photo with the actress at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Puglia, Italy.

Drescher drew harsh criticism from Hollywood insiders, who pointed out the poor timing and optics of the photo amid a potential SAG-AFTRA strike. Kardashian, who shared the photo on her Instagram stories, recently faced controversy after reportedly crossing the WGA picket line in New York to film the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

Maya Dunbar, who’s running against Drescher for president, told Deadline it was “a clear example of how out of touch the President is with the majority of the rank-and file-membership.” She added, “While most members are currently wondering if there’s going to be a strike, and how they’ll pay the rent, their dues and afford to provide for their families during the worst economic stability in recent years, she’s off taking pics with celebrities widely known and shamed for crossing WGA picket lines.”

some real let them eat cake vibes for the SAG-AFTRA members who were marching alongside us WGA members just this morning https://t.co/UiPL6IiZTD — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) July 10, 2023

Look — I’m not saying one can’t have a personal life. And I’m not saying one can’t take a vacation. But we are in the middle of the most crucial negotiation in decades and our WGA siblings are on day 70 of fighting for their lives. The optics here are *truly* awful. Do better. https://t.co/5ZHnwgQqYJ — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) July 10, 2023

SAG-AFTRA responded to press inquires, per the outlet, and said that Drescher would be returning to Los Angeles before the guild's film and TV contract expires Wednesday at midnight PT.

“President Drescher is working as a brand ambassador for Dolce and Gabbana on location in Italy. This was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee. She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference,” said the union. “President Drescher is managing a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working on location daily as well as managing her parents’ needs in Florida. She is returning to the states and will be on the ground in LA tomorrow and will continue to chair our negotiations.”

On Monday, top publicists in Hollywood were briefed by leaders of SAG-AFTRA about the possibility of a strike. Publicity firms were informed how their talent can help the union if a strike were to take place this week, according to Variety.