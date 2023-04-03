No Rabbits Were Harmed in the New ‘Fatal Attraction’ Trailer

The classic Eighties thriller Fatal Attraction is getting a full series makeover, with the show, starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson, set to arrive on April 30 on Paramount+.

The core of the original Fatal Attraction is still in place for the series: Dan Gallagher (Jackson) is a well-to-do, married man, who begins an affair with Alexandra Forest (Caplan), who grows increasingly, and dangerously attached to Dan (Michael Douglas and Glenn Close played the respective roles in the 1987 film). But the new series tells this story through slightly different framing. It picks up with Dan in the present day, after completing a 15-year prison stint for murdering Alex and intent on reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence.

The new Fatal Attraction jumps back-and-forth between Dan’s present-day efforts and the backstory that led to his supposedly unjust incarceration. One extremely pressing question the trailer doesn’t answer? If any pet rabbits will meet the same grisly fate as the one in the original movie.

Along with Caplan and Jackson, Fatal Attraction will star Amanda Peet, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels, and Reno Wilson. The first three episodes will premiere on April 30, with new episodes dropping weekly, up until the final two arrive May 28.