Vin Diesel and Family Begin Their Death-Defying Last Ride in ‘Fast X’ Trailer

Vin Diesel and his “family” go for one last (explosions-and-stunts-filled) ride in the new trailer for Fast X, the 10th and (purportedly) penultimate chapter in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The latest in the Fast Saga calls back to the fifth chapter — or Fast Five — as Jason Momoa plays the son of the Brazilian drug lord whose empire was very publicly destroyed by Diesel’s Dom Toretto and company in that 2011 film. A dozen years later, Momoa’s Dante Reyes is hellbent on revenge against Toretto’s family, “masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.”

“Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path,” Universal Pictures said of Fast X. “Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.”

In addition to all the usual suspects in the Fast Saga — including semi-recent additions John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren, plus Jason Statham’s return to the main storyline following his Hobbs & Shaw sojourn — Fast X will welcome Brie Larson, Reacher’s Alan Richtson, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior and the one and only Rita Moreno — playing Dom’s aunt — to the cast.

The Louis Leterrier-directed Fast X races into theaters on May 19. The upcoming blockbuster is reportedly the first part of what the franchise has been promising will be its grand finale, with Fast 11 or Furious XI or whatever permutation of the title they decide to call it.