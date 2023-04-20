F. Murray Abraham Apologizes, Blames ‘Jokes’ After Rolling Stone Report on Misconduct Allegations

F. Murray Abraham has issued an apology after Rolling Stone broke the news that he was fired from Mythic Quest following sexual misconduct complaints.

In a statement, Abraham said, “This is a sincere and deeply felt apology. Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

Abraham's exit from Mythic Quest was announced last April with little explanation from either the show's producing studio, Lionsgate, or Abraham himself. On Monday, Rolling Stone revealed that at least two concerns were raised about Abraham's behavior on set.

The exact nature of the incidents was unclear, though a production source said the first resulted in Abraham receiving a warning and instructions to stay away from some of the show’s actresses. A second incident was brought to the attention of Mythic Quest creator and star Rob McElhenney, after which Abraham was let go from the show.

At the time of Rolling Stone’s initial report, Lionsgate issued a statement saying, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.” McElhenney, the show’s other creators, and lead actresses did not return requests for comment.