Ezra Miller at ‘The Flash’ Premiere: First High Profile Appearance Since Controversial Allegations

Ezra Miller appeared for the first time in nearly two years for the Hollywood premiere of the long-awaited DC spinoff The Flash on Monday night.

According to Variety, the actor, who has been at the center of multiple controversial allegations, spoke before the screening and thanked several film executives including Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy of the Warner Bros. Film Group, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, took a moment to address DC Studio heads Peter Safran and James Gun for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition.”

They also praised “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti, gushing, “I love you, maestro. I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

As Rolling Stone previously reported, Miller was accused of grooming and brainwashing a number of young people and housing children in an unsafe Vermont residence where sources claimed there were guns left around the home unattended. The actor was also accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighboring home in Vermont, and eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass. Additionally, Miller was arrested several times in Hawaii for a string of alleged public disturbances and assaults.

Amidst the slew of legal troubles, they reportedly met with, and apologized to Warner Bros. execs, and released a statement apologizing “to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior.” Miller stated that they had had experienced “complex mental health issues” and was seeking treatment.

Despite Miller’s alleged involvement in numerous controversies, Muschietti has previously stated that he wouldn’t recast the role of the superhero in any sequel or future films.