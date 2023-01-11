fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Plea Deal

Ezra Miller Expected to Enter Plea Deal in Vermont Burglary Case

"The Flash" actor is expected to enter a guilty plea as part of an agreement to drop burglary and larceny charges
Ezra Miller Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Ezra Miller is expected to take a plea deal after being accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighboring home in Vermont, NBC News reports.

Miller was previously being charged with both burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny, and faced a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $1,000 maximum fine if convicted of the felony.

They are expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing at a hearing in Bennington County Superior criminal court on Friday, according to NBC News; a Vermont Superior Court clerk confirmed that the parties have agreed to drop the burglary and larceny charges. Prosecutors are requesting that Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, according to court documents, as well as a $500 fine year’s probation.

Trending

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. His farm also drew the attention of Vermont’s child services over concerns for the safety of a young mother and her three children, who were housed at the residence. And, last summer, two temporary restraining orders were issued from the parents of 18-year-old Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes and an unnamed 12-year-old child in Massachusetts. Both instances stemmed from alleged inappropriate behavior.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Golden Globes: Full List of Winners

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: ‘I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

Elizabeth Hurley Frolicking Beachside in a Tiny, Electric Blue Bikini Will Warm Your Cold Winter Heart

Judge Lynn Toler's Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad