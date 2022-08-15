Ezra Miller Entering Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’: Report

Ezra Miller will seek treatment for what the actor describes as “complex mental health issues” following years of increasingly erratic and disturbing public behavior — which includes charges of felony burglary, allegations of grooming, arrests for disorderly conducts and accusations of artistic theft.

As first reported by Variety, Miller apologized for their recent behavior in a statement provided to the publication by a representative. (Miller is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.) “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the statement says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The news comes just days after a Rolling Stone report revealed police visited the 29-year-old actor’s Vermont farm over concerns for the safety of a young mother and her three children, who were being housed at the residence. Last week, Vermont State Police made multiple attempts to serve the mother an emergency care order removing the children — aged one, four and five — from her care. A filing by the Vermont State Attorney’s office stated Miller was appearing to “avoid service” by denying the woman and her children remained on his property. The visits by local authorities also coincided with charges with felony burglary filed against the actor after Miller allegedly broke into a nearby home to steal alcohol in May.

The actor and the young mother met earlier this year during Miller’s extended stay in Hilo, Hawaii, during which they were the subject of string of violent incidents over the course of several weeks. These brushes with the law included an arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment at a local bar, a temporary restraining order issues after breaking into the bedroom of a couple and threatening them, and another arrest for throwing a chair that hit a woman during a party at a private residence. Miller’s behavior in Hawaii prompted an emergency meeting of Warner Bros. and DC executives to discuss the actor’s future with the studio and The Flash franchise.

In June, the mother told Rolling Stone that Miller helped her escape from a “violent and abusive ex.” She added: “My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.” However, the children’s’ father and several individuals with direct knowledge of the situation at Miller’s sprawling 96-acre property report claimed the compound was a chaotic and unsafe environment for children, describing an incident during which the youngest child picked up a loose bullet and put it inside her mouth.

Also in June, the parents of a young Standing Rock activist filed for an order of protection on behalf of their 18-year-old child, Gibson, alleging Miller groomed their child from a young age and supplied the teenager with LSD. Gibson, who also uses they/them pronouns, told Rolling Stone that their involvement with Miller was being blown out of proportion. “The notion that I have been brainwashed or that I’ve been coerced in any context is grotesquely false,” Gibson wrote in an email. “For media outlets and the public to believe and sensationalize my parents’ claims is a gruesome violation of my dignity and Ezra’s.” Just weeks later, Weeks later, a Massachusetts mother also obtained a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller on behalf of her 12-year-old child.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. executives support Miller’s decision to seek treatment. The actor is expected to star in the studio’s upcoming DC Comics tentpole film, The Flash, which remains scheduled for a summer 2023 release.