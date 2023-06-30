Ezra Miller Claims They Were ‘Unjustly’ Targeted as Harassment Order Expires

A temporary harassment order filed against Ezra Miller expired this week, a year after a mother accused the Flash actor of acting inappropriately with her then-11-year-old child. In an Instagram post Friday, Miller said they were “unjustly and directly targeted” by the child’s mother.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” they wrote, adding, “[Protective orders] are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeing attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

After filing the restraining order in June 2022, the mother came forward to The Daily Beast alleging that the actor had “menaced” the family while visiting with a neighbor, claiming Miller flashed a gun and screamed at her in front of her child.

“It was really uncomfortable,” the child told the outlet at the time. “I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

Miller had allegedly taken an interest in the child, saying the child was an “elevated being,” had “a lot of power to them,” and would be “lucky” to have Miller guide them, per the Daily Beast. At later dates, the mother claimed that Miller had made the child uncomfortable by tightly hugging them and offering to buy horses the child could look after at their Vermont farm.

In their statement Friday, Miller criticized the media for what they called “recklessly spread[ing] false claims.”

“I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me,” they wrote.

Speaking to Deadline, Miller's attorney Marissa Elkins explained that Miller was "never alone with the child" and that they only had two interactions "in the presence of several other adults." She also said Miller never had a weapon on them during said interactions. (Elkins did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.)

Unrelated to the Massachusetts harassment order lifting, Rolling Stone published an exclusive report last June that revealed Miller had a 25-year-old mother and her three children under the age of five living at their 96-acre farm in Stamford, Vermont, which worried the children’s father and people familiar with the situation.

Two sources claimed that Miller's home was unsafe for children, alleging there was frequent marijuana use around the children and guns were left around the home unattended. One claimed to have seen one of the children — a one-year-old — put a loose bullet in her mouth. Vermont State Police arrived at Miller's Vermont farm with an emergency care order to remove the 25-year-old mother and her three children from the property, Rolling Stone reported in August.

Miller issued a statement amid their arrests, apologizing for their behavior last August after they were arrested and accused of breaking into a home and stealing several bottles of alcohol. (In January of this year, Miller pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespassing stemming from that arrest.)

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said last August. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”