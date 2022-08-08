Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Alcohol From Vermont House

Ezra Miller is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly stealing some bottles of booze. On Monday, Vermont State Police revealed that the Flash actor allegedly broke into someone’s house back in May and took “several bottles of alcohol” from it.

“As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling,” the police statement read, which described how Miller allegedly entered the house around 6 p.m. on May 1.

A local source tells Rolling Stone that police visited Miller’s Vermont farm on Friday evening, Aug. 5, and spoke with their mother Marta Miller for a length of time before leaving. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Miller was issued a citation to appear in court, according to the police report. He’s set to face the Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for arraignment.

Miller has been living in Vermont for some time. A recent Rolling Stone investigation found that Miller has been keeping a mother and her three children on his 96-acre farm in the state. Video footage from April reviewed by Rolling Stone appeared to show at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals.

“I got a bad feeling in my stomach,” the father of the three children living on the property told Rolling Stone. “I do want to go get my kids, they mean the fucking world to me.” The children’s mother, however, said the ranch has been “a healing haven” for her and her children.

In June, two parents filed an order of protection on behalf of their child Gibson, 18, claiming Miller supplied Gibson with LSD and was grooming them. “[They’re] not only having mental health issues but there’s a predator taking advantage of [them] at the same time,” Gibson’s mother told Rolling Stone. (Gibson accused their parents of “emotional and psychological manipulation.”)

Earlier this year, the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct. He was accused of stealing a passport and wallet, and threatening a couple after they sang “Shallow” at a karaoke bar. He was also arrested on April 19 after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman after being asked to leave a private home.

Additional reporting by Cheyenne Roundtree