Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped 

Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date.

The precarious reality of Miller’s situation was all too apparent, as elsewhere at the studio lot devastated cast and crew members of Batgirl watched what will be the only screenings of the scrapped DC film. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav decided it was better to receive a tax write-off on the $90 million film than to release it.

It seems Miller had a wake-up call following a relentless stream of negative reports and exposés about the 29-year-old’s behavior. Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii during the spring, and earlier this month was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Two sets of parents have also come forward to seek orders of protection against the actor on behalf of their children, and Rolling Stone previously reported there were safety concerns about Miller housing a young mother and her three young children at their Vermont farm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller initially didn’t mind the bad press until realizing it could cost them their movie. “They care about The Flash,” a source is quoted. “It’s one of their favorite characters to play.”

It led to Miller issuing an apologetic statement two weeks ago, saying they would be seeking treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in the statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”