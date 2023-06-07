fbpixel
50 Cent Is Cracking One-Liners With Dolph Lundgren in New ‘Expendables 4’ Trailer

We refuse to call it "Expend4bles"
the expendables 4 trailer 50 cent sylvester stallone jason statham megan fox
50 Cent in 'The Expendables 4.' EX4 Productions*

Sylvester Stallone gets the grizzled mercenary gang back together — with some fresh additions — in the new trailer for a movie that’s technically called Expend4bles, but which we’ll just refer to as The Expendables 4

The fourth installment of the ensemble action franchise finds Sly and co. taking on a group of (you guessed it) merciless terrorists who’ve taken over a cargo ship packed with (you guessed it) nuclear weapons. With the prospect of World War III hanging in the balance, the old, haggard mercenaries and fresh-faced young ones have no choice but to storm the ship and stop the bad guys.

Of course, the trailer is filled with plenty of action; naturally, there’s a bit of prickly tension between the new and old guard, like when Dolph Lundgren and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson spar with some one-liners. But the trailer is also just outrageously horny. It opens with an extended look at an excessively erotic fight between Jason Statham and Megan Fox over classified documents and ends with a whole lot of phallic jokes about size and knives.

Returning for Expandables 4 are Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Joining the cast are Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. The film is directed by Scott Waugh and will hit theaters on Sept. 22.

