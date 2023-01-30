Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of Adam Driver’s Trippy Super Bowl Ad

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs cemented their spots in Super Bowl LVII. The two teams, led by quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, will square off on Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with the almighty Rihanna performing at halftime. In between the on-field action, those watching at home will be treated to a bevy of splashy, expensive commercials boasting A-list celebrities. One of those is for Squarespace, the website-building company, and will star the hulking Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the commercial’s shoot, directed by the company’s in-house creative team, we see a number of versions of the Girls and Star Wars actor, all clad in a black suit and tie. There’s the diplomatic Driver, the pretentious Driver, the nervous Driver, and plenty of others. Call it Attack of the Driver Clones. (Control yourself, John Oliver.)

“Honestly, I thought it was going to be really, uh, great because I don’t like any other actors. So the idea that I can act with myself, for the first time I can control the pace of the set,” the affected version of Driver, sporting black sunglasses and gesticulating, says in the video.

Driver, who will next feature in the time-traveling, dinosaur-fighting movie 65 out March 17, is seen eating a buffet lunch with dozens of other Adam Drivers, and suspended by wires. The Squarespace spot is said to be "inspired by its origin story."

“I couldn’t be happier to do this commercial with Squarespace and for the Super Bowl,” Driver tells Rolling Stone. “The cast ALONE was reason to do this.”

Watch the exclusive BTS video of Driver’s and Squarespace’s Super Bowl commercial here: