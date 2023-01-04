‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Previews Franchise Grand Return With Bloody Family Affair

Sam Raimi’s long-running horror franchise Evil Dead has been left untouched since 2018 when the Ash vs Evil Dead series concluded. In the time since, director Lee Cronin has been hammering away at crafting the blood-soaked family affair previewed in the gruesome red-band trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the follow-up to 2013’s Evil Dead film.

In theaters on April 21, Evil Dead Rise takes both sisterhood and motherhood to new extremes. When flesh-consuming demons take over Ellie’s (Alyssa Sutherland) apartment building, she and her three children hit the road, hoping to take shelter with Beth (Lily Sullivan), her younger sister. But where Ellie goes, trouble follows. Trending Stars of Franco Zeffirelli's ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity Gloria Trevi Sex Cult Claims Revived in New Lawsuit McCarthy Keeps Taking Ls Despite Nod From Trump Liar George Santos' First Day in Congress Is Off to a Rocky Start

Witness the mother of all evil in the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise – only in theaters April 21. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/CMtitMZumK — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) January 4, 2023

Believing she’s successfully escaped the danger of the cramped apartment in Los Angeles, Ellie settles in with Beth, glad to be reunited. But when the children uncover an ancient-looking book in the basement, cracking open its pages releases whatever sorcery was holding back the demons within in. Protecting their family is their main priority, but with Beth infected and rapidly developing the blood-thirsty properties of the unwanted guests, she might not have any other choice but to rip through her sister with a chainsaw.

Since the return of Evil Dead in 2013, the original franchise star Bruce Campbell has sat out of making an on-screen appearance, though he does serve as executive producer on Evil Dead Rise alongside Raimi and Robert G. Tapert. Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, and Billy Reynolds-McCarthy also star in the film.