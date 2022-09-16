Evan Peters Becomes Jeffrey Dahmer in First Trailer for Netflix Series About Gruesome Serial Killer

Evan Peters terrifyingly brings Jeffrey Dahmer to the small screen in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series about the gruesome serial killer.

Titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — yes, that’s the full title — the series co-created by Ryan Murphy focuses on both Dahmer’s killing spree (he murdered and dismembered at least 17 men after luring many of them to his Milwaukee apartment), as well as “the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade,” the streaming service said of the series.

“Ryan [Murphy] sent me the scripts and then called and said, ‘Dahmer is interesting in that he is almost regretful in his guilt and confusion of what went on,'” Peters said of playing the role in a Netflix interview. “He doesn’t really have a charming, mischievous smile, he’s docile, aloof and almost disassociated from what he did.”

In addition to Peters, a frequent Murphy collaborator, in the starring role, Dahmer – Monster also features Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald and Richard Jenkins (as Dahmer’s parents), Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Beach, and many more. The series arrives on Netflix on Sept. 21.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the latest semi-biographical work about the serial killer, following the 2017 film My Friend Dahmer. A 2002 film, titled simply Dahmer, was also released with Jeremy Renner in the leading role.