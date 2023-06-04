fbpixel
Samantha's Return

‘Sex and the City’ Star Evan Handler Calls Kim Cattrall’s Cameo in Reboot ‘Great’

The actress reprises character Samantha Jones in the second season of And Just Like That
Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall, Evan Handler
Evan Handler, Kim Cattrall Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Evan Handler is ready to watch Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That.

In an interview with People, the actor — who portrays Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) husband Harry Goldenblatt — said he only learned of Cattrall’s filming for the SATC revival’s second season when the news broke publicly last week.

“I think it is great. I do,” Handler said. He added: “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed only one scene for the sequel series, which she apparently shot in New York City last March sans her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Cattrall left the franchise after bowing out of the film, Sex and the City 2, which contributed to a falling out between Cattrell and Parker.

In an art-imitating-life moment, the first season of And Just Like That addressed Samantha’s absence with her moving to London after she and Carrie (Parker) had a feud. The two communicate via text messages during the Season One and during the season’s finale, the estranged friends make plans to reconnect in person. In Season Two, Cattrall’s cameo involves a phone call with Carrie.

And Just Like That will return to Max on June 22; Cattrall’s scene is expected to air in August.

