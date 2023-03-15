fbpixel
Eric André Calls Chet Hanks a ‘F–King Liar’ After Instagram Rant

"I dare him to take a f–king DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his f–king father"
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eric André visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Eric André at SXSW 2023 on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

In a recent interview with Eric André, Rolling Stone sat down with the comedian at a bar in Austin, Texas, during SXSW.  While discussing the sixth season of The Eric André Show, which premieres June 4, André recalled how Chet Hanks “broke” the show’s crew.

“He is … emotionally disturbed,” said André. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?”

Hanks, a former actor-turned Instagram fitness guru and son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, took to Instagram stories on Tuesday to fire back at the comedian. In the selfie-style video, Hanks admitted to riding around in a motorcycle on the set and having “popped a little wheelie.” He attempted to justify his behavior by claiming he was just trying to “match [the] energy” of the “weird, outlandish” show.

“I was just playing along with your schtick, dude,” he lamented while addressing André. “But it is what it is. Some people are just straight bitches. Apparently Eric André is one.”

On Wednesday, the host responded on social media, declaring that “everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a fucking, bold-faced lie. He’s a fucking liar.”

He added, “And I dare him to take a fucking DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his fucking father.”

Last year, Hanks landed in the hot seat with comedian Ziwe on her eponymous late-night variety show. During his appearance, he defended being an unabashed culture vulture.

