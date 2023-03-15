Eric André Calls Chet Hanks a ‘F–King Liar’ After Instagram Rant

In a recent interview with Eric André, Rolling Stone sat down with the comedian at a bar in Austin, Texas, during SXSW. While discussing the sixth season of The Eric André Show, which premieres June 4, André recalled how Chet Hanks “broke” the show’s crew.

“He is … emotionally disturbed,” said André. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?”

Hanks, a former actor-turned Instagram fitness guru and son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, took to Instagram stories on Tuesday to fire back at the comedian. In the selfie-style video, Hanks admitted to riding around in a motorcycle on the set and having “popped a little wheelie.” He attempted to justify his behavior by claiming he was just trying to “match [the] energy” of the “weird, outlandish” show.

“I was just playing along with your schtick, dude,” he lamented while addressing André. “But it is what it is. Some people are just straight bitches. Apparently Eric André is one.”

On Wednesday, the host responded on social media, declaring that “everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a fucking, bold-faced lie. He’s a fucking liar.”

He added, “And I dare him to take a fucking DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his fucking father.”